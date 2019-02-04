20 J&K students take part in Army-sponsored capacity-building tour to Dehradun

A group of 20 college students from and Kashmir's district Monday left on a 15-day capacity building tour to Dehradun, a said.

The tour, organised by the Army, is aimed at providing young and vibrant students exposure to various institutions of the country in forest research, civil administration and professional education, he said.

The selected students of the Government Degree College, Thanamandi, are accompanied by two professors, the added.

"During the tour, the participants will visit the (IMA) and the in and the in Mussoorie," he said.

He said the group will also interact with the governors of Uttarkhand and and Kashmir, besides Padam Shri and senior officers, during the tour which will conclude on February 19.

"The students will also be taken to other places of interest to showcase the rich cultural heritage of our country and witness the development taking place in other parts of the nation," the said.

Commanding, (Romeo), addressed the participants before flagging off the tour, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)