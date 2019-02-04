20 J&K students take part in Army-sponsored capacity-building tour to Dehradun

A group of 20 college students from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Monday left on a 15-day capacity building tour to Dehradun, a defence spokesperson said.
The tour, organised by the Army, is aimed at providing young and vibrant students exposure to various institutions of the country in forest research, civil administration and professional education, he said.
The selected students of the Government Degree College, Thanamandi, are accompanied by two professors, the official added.
"During the tour, the participants will visit the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie," he said.
He said the group will also interact with the governors of Uttarkhand and Jammu and Kashmir, besides Padam Shri Milkha Singh and senior Army officers, during the tour which will conclude on February 19.
"The students will also be taken to other places of interest to showcase the rich cultural heritage of our country and witness the development taking place in other parts of the nation," the official said.
Deputy General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Romeo), Brigadier Ravi Dimri addressed the participants before flagging off the tour, he added.
