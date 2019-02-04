Sandhar Amkin to foray into helmet segment

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Auto component maker Sandhar Amkin Industries Monday said it plans to foray into helmet manufacturing this year.

The company, which is a joint venture between Sandhar Technologies and Amkin Group, will introduce a range of functional, safety and lifestyle riding accessories this year starting with two-wheeler helmets.

It has set up a plant in Manesar with manufacturing capacity of over two million helmets per annum entailing an initial investment of Rs 25 crore.

"We believe now it is the right time to enter this market, given the renewed focus on helmet usage and stringent safety standards by two-wheeler OEMs and government bodies alike," Sandhar Amkin Industries Managing Director Ayyushman Mehta said.

The company's aim is to bridge the gap between reliable protective helmets and reasonably priced helmets, therefore addressing a significant need in the market, he added.

