giants have more than doubled the rate at which they fight online than when they joined the European Union's voluntary approach in 2016, EU officials said Monday.

Firms like YouTube, Microsoft, Twitter, and are now assessing 89 per cent of flagged content within 24 hours and removing 72 per cent of content deemed illegal, the officials said.

The figures compare to 40 per cent and 28 per cent respectively when the firms signed up to a code of conduct in 2016, according to officials with the European Commission, the EU's arm.

"The results show that the platforms have taken their obligations seriously," the EU's told a press conference.

The EU joined forces with US-based firms nearly three years ago amid growing alarm in over the use of as an extremist recruiting tool, especially by the Islamic State group. The founding participants were YouTube, Microsoft, and Last year Instagram, the Google+ social network, and joined the effort.

Jourova said the French gaming platform jeuxvideos.com announced their participation on Monday.

But the Czech warned: "Good results don't mean companies are off the hook." Jourova urged the companies to improve feedback to users as well as providing more transparency on notices and removals.

Jourova recommended continuing with the voluntary approach after the latest commission review, but said reserved the right to resort to regulation if needed.

"The fight against illegal online is not over," she said.

