Rahul's announcement of guaranteed minimum income 'historic': Chidambaram

Senior P Chidambaram on Monday termed as "historic" party Rahul Gandhi's announcement that minimum income will be guaranteed to every poor if returns to power, saying it will mark a turning point in the lives of the downtrodden.

In a series of tweets, the former and home minister said 140 million people were lifted out of poverty between 2004 and 2014, when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

" Rahul Gandhi's announcement at the farmers' rally in is historic and will mark a turning point in the lives of the poor," he said.

Chidambaram said the principle of Universal Basic Income (UBI) has been discussed extensively in the last two years and the time has come to adapt the principle to the country's situation and the needs and implement the same for the poor.

"We will explain our plan in the Congress Manifesto," he said. Chidambaram has been made the of of the Congress for 2019 polls.

The Congress said "the poor in have the first charge on the resources of the country and the party will find the resources to implement the promise of Rahul Gandhi".

"140 million people were lifted out of poverty between 2004 and 2014. Now we should make a determined effort to wipe out poverty in India," he said.

Addressing a 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan' in Raipur, Rahul announced that his party would ensure minimum income guarantee for every poor in the country if it returns to power after Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.

