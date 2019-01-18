21 dead in car bomb attack on Colombian police academy

declared three days of mourning Thursday after at least 21 people died in a car bomb at a police cadet training academy, and 68 were wounded -- the worst such incident in the city in 16 years.

The defense ministry said the "terrorist act" was carried out using a vehicle packed with 80 kilograms (around 175 pounds) of explosives.

"Unfortunately, the preliminary toll is 21 people dead, including the person responsible for the incident, and 68 wounded," said in a statement, adding 58 of those injured had been discharged from hospital. The defense ministry had previously reported 11 dead and 65 injured.

"All Colombians reject terrorism and we're united in fighting it," tweeted in the aftermath.

Later in a statement to the nation, he said he had ordered reinforcements to Colombia's borders and routes in and out of cities.

"I have also requested that priority be given to all the investigations ... to identify the masterminds of this terrorist attack and their accomplices," he said.

The bomber -- who authorities confirmed was killed in the attack -- struck at the Santander Officer's School in the south of during a promotion ceremony for cadets.

No group has claimed responsibility, but named suspect as the " of this abominable crime." Martinez said Rojas Rodriguez entered the school compound at 9:30 am (1430 GMT) driving a grey 1993 Patrol truck, but gave no details about the explosion.

He said the truck underwent an inspection in July in the Arauco department on the border with -- a traditional stronghold of Marxist guerrillas.

Ecuador's said one of the dead was an Ecuadoran cadet, while a second suffered

"The brutal act of terrorism in took the life of a compatriot," Moreno said on

"My sincerest thoughts go to the family, friends and companions of " Meanwhile, Panama's said that 45 Panamanian cadets were present during the attack, with two injured.

Fanny Contreras, the Colombian armed forces' health inspector, told local radio that the truck "entered (the school compound) suddenly, almost hitting the police, and then there was the explosion." said her brother Jonathan, a cadet, told her on the phone he had been injured, before the connection was cut.

"In two years since he joined the police, he's never had to face a situation like this," she said.

Like other families, she was lingering in the vicinity of the academy hoping to hear some

in charge of Latin America, condemned the attack and said: "Our condolences and sympathies go to the victims and family members of those killed." The offered its "help in investigating this reprehensible attack."



Rosalba Jimenez, 62, was opening her confectionary store near the school when the bomb went off.

"When we turned to look at the school the sky was grey with smoke. People were running, sirens... horrible, horrible, it seemed like the end of the world," Jimenez told AFP.

Authorities sealed off the area to the press and increased security service patrols in the south of the city, AFP reporters said.

Right-wing Duque, who assumed power in August, has peddled a tough line against Marxist rebels and drug traffickers in the largest in the world.

Peace talks with guerrillas -- who in the past have claimed responsibility for bomb attacks on police -- stalled before Duque replaced as president,

Duque has made several demands, including the release of all hostages, as prerequisites to kick-starting the peace process, but the has dismissed those as unacceptable.

After the 2016 peace accord signed by Santos and FARC guerrillas, turning the former rebels into a political party, the ELN is considered the last active rebel group in a country that has suffered more than half a century of conflict.

That cycle of violence has also involved paramilitaries, drug traffickers and other Marxist rebels, including FARC dissidents.

A year ago, six police died and 40 were injured in an attack on a police station in the city of that was claimed by the ELN.

In February 2017, the ELN claimed responsibility for an attack on a police patrol in the Macarena neighborhood of Bogota that left one dead and several seriously wounded.

In June, three people -- including a Frenchwoman -- were killed and nine others wounded in an attack on a Bogota shopping mall that authorities blamed on a fringe left-wing group called the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)