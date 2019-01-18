JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sonia, Rahul to visit their Lok Sabha constituencies on January 23-24: Cong leader

Lahiri shoots 70 at Desert Classic, Mickelson cards 12-under 60
Business Standard

Indian-origin man charged for a woman murder in Singapore

Press Trust of India  |  Singapore 

A 34-year-old Indian-origin man was on Friday charged with the murder of a woman, who was found dead in a rented apartment here, according to a media report.

Singaporean M Krishnan allegedly killed 40-year-old Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman in the apartment in northern housing estate of Woodlands late Wednesday night, revealed a court document.

Police said that the two knew each other and were understood to be in a relationship. Both had frequent quarrels, Today, an online portal, reported.

When the police arrived at the murder scene shortly after receiving a call at 1.34 am on Thursday, Mallika was lying motionless inside a room. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, the report said.

Though Krishnan fled the scene by then, the police managed to apprehend him hours later as his identity was quickly established, the police said.

Krishnan, who faces death penalty if convicted of murder, was not represented by a lawyer on Friday.

Bail was granted and he was remanded at the Central Police Division.

The next hearing for Krishnan's case has been set on January 25.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements