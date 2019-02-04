22 people injured as bus falls in gorge in HP

Twenty-two people were injured after a bus fell into a gorge at Gopalpur in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district Monday, a district official said.
The condition of seven of the injured people is critical and they have been referred to the Tanda Medical College, the official said.
The accident took place in Palampur sub-division of the state, he said.
The official said more details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
