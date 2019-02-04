25 godowns stocked with plastic, rubber gutted; none hurt

A fire destroyed at least 25 godowns, where plastic and were stored, at a village in district of in the wee hours of Monday, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the mishap, civic body's said.

The fire broke out around 4 am following an explosion in an oxy-acetylene cylinder in one of the godowns, located in Dahisar-Mori locality of Uttarshiv village, and spread rapidly to other warehouses in the vicinity, Taloja MIDC fire station officer said.

Five fire engines from Taloja, Panvel and areas managed to bring the flames under control after about four hours, Kadam said.

The godowns had stored the plastic and without proper permits, Dorugade said.

Around 2,000 godowns, mostly having tin sheds, are located next to each other in Uttarshiv and other neighbouring villages, restricting access of firemen in case of an emergency, he said.

"The godown owners also do not reveal the exact material stored in the warehouses, making it difficult for fire-fighters to put out the blaze," he said.

After the cylinder explosion, firemen from Navi Mumbai's CIDCO area reached the spot first and started the operation to douse the flames, averting a major tragedy, he said.

Dorugade said the godown owners generally do not co-operate with the firemen and also fail to make payments for these emergency services.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)