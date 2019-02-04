Explosives recovered from railway station, train in Assam

A large quantity of explosives, including gelatin sticks, detonators and fuse wire, was recovered from and Avadh- Express in district of on Monday, the GRP said.

A bag, containing 440 gelatin sticks, 700 detonators and three bundles of fuse wire was found abandoned on a platform at at 5.40 AM.

The (GRP) personnel spotted the bag during routine checking.

Another bag of explosives with 160 gelatin sticks and 500 detonators was recovered from a of the Up Avadh- Express at at 7.05 AM, the GRP said.

Jagiroad is a town situated around 60 km from Guwahati.

The items were seized and a case is being registered.

