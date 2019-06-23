24th edition of European Union film festival to showcase Europe's cinematic landscape

The 24th edition of film festival (EUFF) will engage Indian cinemagoers in the continent's dynamic and engaging landscape.

With films from 23 European countries, the festival will be organised in the national capital from Jun 28 as the EUFF's nine cities tour which starts from on Monday.

Tomasz Kozlowski, the of the EU to India, said in a statement that being the world's largest of films, provides "the perfect location to exhibit European talent, as both regions share a rich cinema-going culture".

In Delhi, the festival will open with 2016 film " of the Belgians", which is mockumentary road movie, at the Habitat Centre here.

"This year's festival brings to you an array of films exploring themes of self-discovery, dreams of a better future, nostalgia for the past, and human endurance in the face of psychological and situational barriers - universal themes cinemagoers everywhere can identify with," Kozlowski said.

"In this sense, the wonders of cinema can act not only as a bridge between different peoples and cultures across continents, but also allow us to explore the values that are a part of our shared experience," he added.

The 10-day event will also showcase critically acclaimed movies like 2014 French drama "Hope", 2015 Swedish political drama "Drifters", and 2018 Italian drama "Drive Me Home" among others.

Apart from and Chennai, the festival will also travel to Goa, Pune, Puducherry, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)