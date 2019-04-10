Professionals in Delhi, Bengaluru expect less hikes

Professionals working in Mumbai, and are looking for higher pay hikes in the bracket of 20 per cent and above, compared to Delhi- and where employees expect hikes between 0-10 per cent, a survey by leading job portal said on Wednesday.

In Mumbai, almost 37 per cent people are expecting increments above 20 per cent while in and Chennai, the number is 36 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively.

observed that 21 per cent people expect appraisals in the range of up to 10 per cent hike while Delhi- saw the trend of 20 per cent people expecting increments even on the lower side.

"It is interesting to note the variance in employee expectations across different metro cities and across sectors. While employee sentiments are high across most sectors, it is a given that not all organisations will be able to meet these expectations," said Zairus Master, CEO,

A sector-wise analysis of appraisal expectations revealed that the highest appraisal sentiment is being carried by professionals in the BFSI and BPO/KPO/ITES sectors, with over 35 per cent of employees expecting more than 20 per cent increment.

Surprisingly, in which is India's IT hub, its sector is expecting much lower appraisals as compared to

"While over 46 per cent of sector employees in Bengaluru are only expecting an average growth of 11-15 per cent, (Gurugram) seems to be emerging as a new hub for as appraisal sentiment is high with over one-third professionals expecting a hike of over 20 per cent,' the survey noted.

In and Pune, employees in the education/training and the automobile sector are expecting hikes on the higher side.

