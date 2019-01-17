25-year-old security guard of Delhi school commits suicide on campus

A 25-year-old private guard of a school in Nagar here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan on its premises on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sham Singh, they added.

Police were informed about the incident on Thursday morning, following which they rushed to the spot Gaurav Sharma, of Police (outer-north Delhi), said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added.

A post-mortem will be conducted, the police said, adding necessary proceedings have been initiated.

