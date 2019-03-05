Thamarai Selvi appointed Thiruvalluvar varsity V-C

-
Senior Anna University professor S Thamarai Selvi has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
Purohit, also the Chancellor of the state-run varsity, appointed the academician as V-C for a three year period, a Raj Bhavan release said Tuesday.
"Thamarai Selvi has a rich teaching experience of about 35 years and is at present Professor in the Department of Computer Technology, MIT Campus, Anna University," it said.
