Thamarai Selvi appointed Thiruvalluvar varsity V-C

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Senior Anna University professor S Thamarai Selvi has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Purohit, also the Chancellor of the state-run varsity, appointed the academician as V-C for a three year period, a Raj Bhavan release said Tuesday.

"Thamarai Selvi has a rich teaching experience of about 35 years and is at present Professor in the Department of Computer Technology, MIT Campus, Anna University," it said.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 19:50 IST

