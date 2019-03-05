Thamarai Selvi appointed Thiruvalluvar varsity V-C

Senior S has been appointed of the Vellore-based by Governor

Purohit, also the of the state-run varsity, appointed the academician as V-C for a three year period, a Raj Bhavan release said Tuesday.

" has a rich teaching experience of about 35 years and is at present in the Department of Computer Technology, Campus, Anna University," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)