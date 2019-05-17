JUST IN
27-year-old gored to death by stray cattle in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 27-year-old man was gored to death allegedly by a stray cow after his bike hit the bovine in west Delhi's Inderpuri area, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at Dev Prakash Shastri Marg when Ravi Takral was riding his motorcycle, they said.

The victim was going from his home to Todapur on his motorcycle when a stray cattle came in the way, a senior police officer said.

As the motorcycle hit it, the bovine attacked the victim with its horns and ripped through his stomach, the officer said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

The body was handed to his family after a post-mortem on Friday, he added.

Ravi Takral, a driver, lived with his family in Inderpuri, the police said.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 22:51 IST

