JK HC asks social media platforms to delete posts identifying 3-yr-old rape victim

The High Court Friday ordered Youtube, and to remove all posts from their platforms which disclosed the identity of a three-year-old victim of rape in district of the state.

A division bench of and Justice also issued notices to five valley-based newspapers for disclosing the young girl's identity.

"We forthwith direct the Youtube, and to remove all materials, posts or publications which tend to disclose the identity and name of the infant victim of the sexual violence in the May 8, 2019 incident in the district and to ensure that no such material is uploaded on their channels, the bench said.

The court gave the direction after it was apprised by amicus curiae of the photos and screen-shots displaying the victim's pictures on Youtube and circulated on and

The court earlier on May 15 had sought from amicus curiae Bashir to submit a report to it on the print and identifying the minor victim of the sexual violence.

In her report, Bashir named five publications which allegedly disclosed the victim's name and identity.

"The Registry shall also issue court notice without process fee to the five newspapers to show cause as to why action be not taken against them for the violations of section 23 of the POCSO Act committed by them," said the court in its order, seeking newspapers' replies by May 28.

The court also directed the state's to place before it a report on measures taken by them to comply with the provisions of section 44 of the J-K POCSO Act, which requires the government to make wide publicity of the provisions of the law aimed at curbing the violence against children.

After issuing the notices, the court listed the matter for next hearing on May 28.

The had taken suo moto cognizance of the May 8 rape of the three-year-old girl in on Wednesday.

The court had also directed general of police ( zone) to file a status report by Friday, which was placed before the court by B A Dar in a sealed cover.

The young girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour, leading to widespread outrage and protests against the incident. The accused has been arrested by police, which have set up a special investigation team for a speedy probe into the incident.

