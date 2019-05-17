EU ready to negotiate trade with US, including cars

The said Friday it is prepared to negotiate a limited trade deal, including on cars, with the US, after held off imposing auto tariffs.

"We note that US postpones decision on for 180 days," European tweeted.

"The EU is prepared to negotiate a limited trade agreement including cars."



In another tweet, Malmstrom said she would discuss the issue with EU trade ministers next week before meeting on May 27 with US Trade

EU countries last month gave the green light for to open talks with "limited to the elimination of tariffs for industrial goods only" and defuse trans-Atlantic tensions.

They did not explicitly mention talks on cars as the threat of US tariffs on autos loomed.

But announced earlier Friday he will delay by six months a decision on imposing steep auto tariffs on imported autos, including those from the EU.

A administration report concluded that America's shrinking share of the auto market jeopardised its research, development and -- all "vital to national security."



In her tweet, Malmstrom said: "We completely reject the notion that our are a national security threat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)