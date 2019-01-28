29 girl students return to school hostel

Twenty nine girl students of a state run residential high school in district, who fled from the hostel on Saturday have returned to their school on Monday, officials said.

The girl students had fled from the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development run school at Antaraba under Mohona block of district on Saturday night and remained untraced for about 20 hours till they were located on Sunday night, the officials said.

The 29 girl students returned to the school on Monday.

(DWO), Gajapati, Santosh Rath said the students were rescued from a house located near Tikilipadar village and were brought to Chandragiri girl's high school. They were later shifted to their school.

Rath said that preliminary inquiry indicates that the girls had fled from the school hostel due to differences between then and some teachers and the

Police sources said the girls were located by tracking the mobile phone of one of the missing girls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)