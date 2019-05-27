2nd apparent tornado hits Oklahoma near Tulsa

-
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in the Tulsa area early Sunday, damaging structures, uprooting trees and toppling power lines.
Pete Snyder with the weather service said Sunday that officials had confirmed that a tornado caused damage in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa and surrounding areas.
Snyder says crews are assessing the damage to determine the tornado's strength. He says the area also experienced damage from straight-line winds that officials say exceeded 129 kilometers per hour.
The tornado was spawned by a powerful storm system that rolled through the state and occurred not long after another tornado killed two people and injured 29 others in El Reno, about 40 kilometers west of Oklahoma City.
An apparent tornado has downed trees and power lines and heavily damaged some businesses in a suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The apparent twister struck Sapulpa early Sunday morning, not long after another tornado killed two people and injured 29 others in El Reno, a city 110 miles southwest of Sapulpa and about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City.
The Sapulpa Police Department said on its Facebook page that it hadn't heard of anyone being killed there and that only a few people had reported minor injuries. Damage was also reported in other area communities.
Many roads were closed, including parts of the Creek Turnpike, where the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says power lines came down across the roadway.
Raymond Beck, who owns a memorabilia shop in Sapulpa, told the Tulsa World he was in his store when the storm hit.
He says, "Stuff was flying everywhere. It sounded like a real high-pitched whistle to me. I knew I had to get away from the windows.
