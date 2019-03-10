Child among 3 killed in Oklahoma crash involving school bus

The says a child was among three people killed in a head-on crash involving a

A patrol report says the crash occurred just after 7. 15 pm Friday on US 377 near Bowlegs, about 80 kilometres southeast of A girl on the bus was killed, along with two people in an SUV.

The Konawa school district's website says the girl was one of six junior high softball players returning home from a game. Five other girls on the bus and the were treated and released from area hospitals.

No names or ages have been released.

The patrol's report says crash occurred when bus collided with the northbound SUV that was passing another vehicle. Both vehicles then burst into flames.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)