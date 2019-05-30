2nd time Arrah MP R K Singh becomes minister in Modi 2.0

and second time member from in Bihar, R K was inducted into the council of ministers of new Thursday.

Singh, who was the for power, and new and in the outgoing government, was instrumental in the launch of household electrification scheme Saubhagya that one of the poll planks of

According to the power ministry data, around 2.63 crore families were provided under the scheme.

also played a major role in scaling up India's capacity. has set an ambitious target of having 175 GW of including 100 GW of and 60 GW of by 2022. achieved 78 GW of including 28GW of solar and 36 GW of as on April 2019.

joined the in 1974 and then in 1975. He was of East Champaran from 1981 to 1983 as well as of from 1983 to 1985.

When there were numerous escapes from prison, Singh was posted as of Prisons. He was the of the He was in the from 2000 to 2005. He was instrumental in revamping the scheme for police Modernisation and started the scheme for

He also laid down the framework for Disaster Management. He started the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force).

Singh was also principal secretary, Road Construction Department of from 2006 to 2009 and transformed the of the state from being one of the worst in the country to be one of the best in the country.

He joined again the as Secretary, in 2009. As Secretary, Defence Production (2009-2011) ensured that the production from Ordnance Factories, Defence Shipyards, the and other facilities touched record levels.

Singh has been elected as from for the second time. He won the seat by a margin of 1,47,285 votes defeating Raju Yadav of CPM in the recent polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)