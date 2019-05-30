Man arrested on charges of child sacrifice in Nepal

A man was arrested in southern for allegedly sacrificing a toddler to attain occult power, police said here on Thursday.

The 55-year-old shaman, identified as Shatrudhan Mahato, was arrested from district on Wednesday, of Police Shekhar Khanal said.

Mahato allegedly "sacrificed the two-and-a-half-year old boy to attain occult power," the SP said, adding that he slit the throat of the child.

The boy went missing on May 6. His dead body was discovered on May 7, following which the child's grandfather complained to the police alleging that Mahato murdered his grandson.

The police registered an FIR against the shaman and he was arrested subsequently.

The murder weapon as well as the clothes Mahato was wearing during the incident have been confiscated from his possession, Khanal said.

According to a police investigation, Mahato abducted the child while he was playing in the courtyard of his house. The family of the child was away when the abduction took place.

