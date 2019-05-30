Hulst BV acquires 1.85 lakh shares of NIIT Tech

has acquired additional 1.85 lakh shares of Technologies from the open market, taking its shareholding in the mid-sized Indian IT firm to over 33 per cent, a regulatory filing said Thursday.

" has acquired 1,85,000 equity shares (with face value of Rs 10 each) of Technologies Ltd, on May 29, 2019," Technologies said in an NSE filing.

The shares were bought at Rs 1,286.89 apiece. With the latest transaction, now owns 33.06 per cent stake in NIIT Technologies.

Hulst had acquired 65,000 shares on May 27 and another 1,70,168 shares the following day from open market.

In April, (BPEA) had announced buying about 30 per cent stake in from and other promoter entities at a price of Rs 1,394 per share, putting the transaction value at about Rs 2,627 crore.

The deal triggered an open offer, which is slated to commence from May 31. The total consideration for the open offer at full acceptance would be up to Rs 2,262.34 crore.

Hulst BV, an investment holding company registered in the Netherlands, is a part of BPEA.

