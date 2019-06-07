3.3 million people have fled Venezuela crisis: UN

An estimated 3.3 million people have fled the since the start of 2016, including one million who have left the country since November, the said Friday.

"The pace of the outflow from has been staggering," (UNHCR) and (IOM) said in a joint statement.

Economically-devastated is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other essentials amid a power struggle between and Juan Guaido, who has been recognised as by more than 50 including the

American and UNHCR goodwill will travel this weekend to a Colombian region on the Venezuela border "to assess the humanitarian response to exodus," the agency said.

is hosting about 1.3 million people displaced from Venezuela, the most of any country, followed by Peru, and

The joint UNHCR-IOM for the crisis, Guatemala's former vice Eduardo Stein, said there is "an urgent need to support host communities" in the receiving displaced Venezuelans.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)