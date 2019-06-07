Water pipeline in unauthorised colonies: DJB falls way short of target in 2018-19

The Board laid water pipelines in 144 unauthorised colonies during the financial year 2018-19, falling way short of the target of 291, according to a document released by the government on Friday.

Ahead of the Assembly election early next year, the dispensation has set a target of laying water pipelines in 151 unauthorised colonies, including the 147 pending from last year.

There are a total of 1,665 unauthorised colonies in People living there are believed to be the core of the

As many as 1,230 unauthorised colonies got water pipelines by the end of 2017-18, according to the outcome budget that tracked the performance of 567 schemes of the government through nearly 2,000 quantifiable indicators.

The DJB had set a target of laying water pipelines in another 291 unauthorised colonies in 2018-19. It, however, could complete the work in only 144 such localities.

"Ninety-five unauthorised colonies did not have no objection certificates and work was not feasible in 36 such localities," the document said.

