3 Afghan men arrested at Delhi airport for trying to smuggle in gold

Three Afghan men have been arrested by the customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs 54 lakh, according to an official statement on Friday.
The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on Wednesday.
A detailed personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of 13 gold biscuits and a gold bar which in total weighed 1.6 kg, the customs department said.
The gold, worth Rs 54.49 lakh, has been seized and the trio were arrested, it said.
