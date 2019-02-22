Sri Lanka fall in flurry of wickets in South Africa

collapsed in a flurry of strokes on the second day of the second Test against on Friday as Rabada plundered their

Rabada took four for 38 as the visitors were bowled out for 154 to give a first innings lead of 68 runs.

were ten for one wicket in their second innings at lunch, with caught behind off Vishwa Fernando off the last ball before interval.

In a frenetic start to the day, scored 94 runs but lost six wickets in 17.4 overs.

Overnight batsmen Lahiru Thirimanne and nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha were dismissed in the first four overs of the morning after resumed on 60 for three. They were followed by a succession of batsmen who played extravagant shots before perishing.

Kusal Perera, the hero of Sri Lanka's surprise win in the first Test in Durban, thrashed two fours and an audacious six over extra cover in one over from Rabada before being caught behind in the fast bowler's next over. He made 20 off 15 balls.

Dhananjaya de Silva struck four fours in making 19 off 24 balls and Niroshan Dickwella hit six fours and a six before he was last man out for 42 off 36 deliveries.

Lasith Embuldeniya did not bat after undergoing on Thursday after suffering a badly dislocated left thumb in trying to take a return catch off Rabada during South Africa's first innings.

