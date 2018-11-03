3 arrested for Dhenkanal jumbo electrocution

Three employees of Forest and departments were arrested by Crime Branch police on Saturday in connection with the electrocution of seven elephants in Odisha's district recently.

The jumbos had died after coming in contact with a live high voltage wire near Kamalanga village under the Sadar Forest Range on October 27.

Those arrested are of Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), Sanjay Mohanty, of Meramandali section Pravakar Rana and of beat house Girish Chandra Dehury, a senior police said.

While Mohanty had earlier been dismissed from service, Rana and Dehury were placed under suspension in connection with the incident.

The Crime Branch of police has been investigating into the incident after on October 28 issued an order in this regard. The has also ordered for appropriate action in case of any criminal negligence,



As the tragedy evoked sharp criticism from various quarters, both and forest departments took action against seven officials in connection with the incident.

A general manager, one (SDO) and a of CESU were placed under suspension, while JE was sacked, an said.

Similarly, a forest range officer, a and a were suspended over the incident, he said.

Additional Conservator of Forest (ACF) Jitendranath Das had lodged a complaint at station in connection with the incident. The Wildlife Cell of Crime Branch also registered a case.

The mishap happened apparently because of sagging electric wire. As per guidelines, the 11 KV electric line wire must be pulled at a height of 17-18 feet above the ground, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)