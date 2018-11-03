IndiGo's A320 neo plane turns back due to 'bird strike' on Friday: Airline

A Kolkata-bound neo plane of returned to on Friday, with initial inspection showing that the suffered bird strike, according to the

An said the that was involved in the air turn back to airport was powered by PW1100G-JM engines.

"Initial inspection observed evidence of a and the engine performed as expected in this situation. Further investigation is currently in progress," the said.

The number of passengers in the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

A P&W also said that initial inspection observed evidence of a and the engine performed as expected in this situation.

"We continue to work closely with our customer to support their operations and minimise any disruption," he said.

According to him, the PW1100G-JM powers a fleet of more than 280 A320neo worldwide, which have achieved more than 1.3 million engine flight hours of operation.

In recent times, there have been engine issues with P&W engines-powered neo planes operated by and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)