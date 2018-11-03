Cadila Healthcare Q2 net profit drops 17 pc to Rs 417 cr

Drug firm today reported a 17.04 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 417.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had a net profit of Rs 503.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs 2,991.6 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 3,244.4 crore for the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)