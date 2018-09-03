3 children killed as landslide buries house

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Three minor siblings were killed when a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall buried a house in western Nepal, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the children were playing outside their house at Baphukhola locality in Bagchaur area of Salyan district, they said.

The deceased have been identified as eight-year-old Lalita Dangi and her brothers Menuka (4) and Lalit (6).

Their parents were in a cowshed when the tragedy occurred, police said.

