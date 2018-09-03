'Dahi handi' festivities grip Mumbai

The birth of Lord Krishna was rung in with religious fervour and gaiety in and it was followed Monday by colourful ' handi' celebrations which saw enthusiastic participation by youngsters in and other parts of the state.

The handi ritual is part of the Janmashtami festival in Maharashtra, where youngsters (called Govindas), dressed in colourful attire, make human pyramid to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk and suspended in mid-air, and break it.

Religious institutions, political leaders and Govinda mandals took part in the handi celebrations which were marked by frequent chants of "Govinda aala re" (Govinda has come).

Several organisers roped in celebrities to pull the crowd in their events.

The celebrations began amid strict vigil by personnel from the police who were out on roads to ensure compliance of the Bombay High Court's guidelines on the age of participating Govindas (they should not be below 14) and insurance for them.

BJP said his team organised dahi handi in suburban Ghatkopar and followed all laid down procedures.

MLA Prakash Surve, NCP leaders and Pratap Sarnaik, among others, also organised the popular event in different parts of the metropolis.

Chief Minister and megastar wished people on the occasion through posts on

Areas like Dadar, Worli, Wadala, Ghatkopar, Andheri, Lokhandawala, Borivali, Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Mulund and Vile Parle were hotspot of dahi handi celebrations.

Female Govindas also hit the streets in large numbers and broke dahi handis.

The in suburban Juhu celebrated the birth of Lord Krishna and organised a mega event to mark the occasion. At the event, and paid tribute to the lord with their classical dance performances.

The of the for (ISKCON) at Girgaum in South Sunday started its three-day-long Janmashtami celebration with fanfare and enthusiasm.

The theme of Janmashtami celebrations at the temple this year is "makhan chor" set in the backdrop of Rajasthani art, culture, murals, palace scenes and origami paper decorations made by children and devotees.

The temple management said distribution of more than 3,000 kgs of 'varai halwa' as 'prasad' (offering) was underway to devotees visiting the temple.

ISKCON's spiritual guru Radhanath Swami said, "The Bhagavad Gita teaches the process by which we can achieve the highest joy of Bhakti Yoga and also share it with others.

"When we celebrate Janmashtami, it should be a time when we commit and dedicate ourselves to live by the will of Lord Krishna. This is real celebration."



The cautioned revellers against making high human pyramids and advised Govindas to wear safety gears to avoid any injuries while falling during attempt to break pots.

"Break Dahi Handi. Not Your Head. Let your being on top of the world feeling not get shattered by unnecessary carelessness! #AwareGovindaAalaRe #WearSafetyGear," the police tweeted.

The Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) remained alert to deal with any eventuality, while hospitals were asked to keep medical staff on standby. In the past, several Govindas were injured after falling off human pyramids.

Rajaram Humne, founder of the Govinda Mitra Mandal, said, "Our team members followed all guidelines laid down by the court, government and police."



Dahi handi celebrations were also reported from districts adjoining Mumbai and other parts of the state.

In Nashik, about 200km from Mumbai, devotees thronged temples in large numbers to offer prayers to Lord Krishna.

A week-long religious programme has been organised at the famous in

Various social groups organised dahi handi programmes across the North Maharashtra city.

