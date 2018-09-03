Curfew lifted in Rajasthan's Malpura

-
Curfew has been lifted in violence-hit Malpura town of the Tonk district in Rajasthan, police said Monday.
Curfew was in force in the town since August 24, a day after some miscreants hurled stones on kanwariyas while they were passing through a Mulsim-dominated area here.
The situation in the town is normal now and the curfew was lifted on Sunday night, Station House Officer at Malpura Police Station Navneet Bihari said.
Additional policemen have been deployed at a few places as a precautionary measure, he said.
The SHO informed as many as 41 people have been arrested in this connection.
