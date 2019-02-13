3 dacoits arrested, stolen goods recovered

Three persons were arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with a robbery in in district, a said.

Several stolen goods, including gold and silver ornaments, which were looted about 13 days ago were also recovered from the accused, said Sub-Divisional (SDPO), Chhatrapur,

Giving details, he said gold ornaments weighing around 126 gm, 9.5 kg of silver ornaments, about Rs 19,000 in cash, six mobile phones, two motor-cycles and a knife were seized from the accused persons.

The accused had looted around 300 gm gold and 13-kg silver ornaments from Rabindra Kumar Nayak of Kanheipur at the gun point at Kandhigaon on February 1, the SDPO added.

