3-day meet of RSS' highest policy-making body starts in MP

The annual meeting of the highest policy-making body of the (RSS) began here on Friday.

The meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is being attended by around 1,400 select representatives from 11 regions and 43 provinces (in parlance) and will also see the participation of its chief

The convention will deliberate on the current national, social and religious scenarios in the country and pass some important resolutions, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh had earlier told reporters here.

It will also decide the RSS's year-long programmes on various activities, including those in the field of education, he had said.

Seeking to refute any link with the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Kumar had said the meeting is always held in March, and it would have no discussions related to the

The concluding session, which will be held on March 10, will see RSS on issues like Ram temple construction, Pulwama terror attack and India's air strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Kumar had informed.

