Chinese said Friday it had no immediate plans to mount a legal challenge over Australia's decision to bar the company's equipment from the network Down Under.

A day after taking to court for banning US federal agencies from buying products, the firm said no such move was envisaged in

"Whilst we have our differences with the federal government, we would still rather work cooperatively," a told AFP.

"A legal challenge is not a priority at this moment."



in August announced guidelines on contracts to build fifth in the country which effectively barred and another Chinese giant, ZTE, from the project.

cited intelligence agency warnings against the "involvement of vendors who are likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government".

As Huawei has grown, fears have emerged that the company could effectively provide the Chinese state with a switch to cut critical infrastructure during a crisis.

While Huawei insists it is a private company, its founder is a 74-year-old former People's

And while there are no formal ties with the state, in practice large Chinese firms and the ruling are intricately interlinked.

In 2015, passed a law obliging its corporations to aid the government on matters of national security.

That, coupled with Beijing's more muscular foreign and security policy overseas, has raised concerns among members of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing collective.

All five members -- Australia, Britain, Canada, and the -- have taken at least some steps toward limiting Huawei's role in sensitive infrastructure. But at the same time, Huawei has become enmeshed in local economies.

The company says its business in alone is worth Aus dollars 650 million and has 700 employees, and its equipment is used directly or indirectly by half the population.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)