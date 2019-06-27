3 die of asphyxiation in pig farm

Three workers died of asphyxiation on Thursday while cleaning a 10-foot waste pit in a pig farm near here, police said.

Three workers were clearing the waste and one of them went into the pit, and developed breathelessness due to poisonous gas and got trapped, the police said.

Seeing this, the two other two workers jumped in to rescue him. Later, all the three got asphyxiated and died, they said.

Soon, Fire and Rescue personnel were informed and they retrieved the bodies, the police said.

The bodies have been sent to the government hospital here for a postmortem, they said.

The farm owner was rearing the pigs for meat, they added.

