Police recovers body of militant, arrests one injured ultra in J-K

Police have recovered the body of a militant from an orchard and arrested an injured ultra from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said Thursday.

"Body of one active terrorist was recovered from the orchards in Bijbehara area of Anantnag while another injured terrorist was arrested by a joint team of police and security forces from the area," a police spokesperson said.

He said the slain militant has been identified as Adil Dass from Waghama in Bijbehara. The body was handed over to his family members after completion of the medico-legal formalities, the spokesperson said.

"Moreover, an injured terrorist -- identified as Arif Hussain Bhat of Fathepora in Anantnag -- was taken into custody and admitted to a hospital where he is being administered medical treatment," he said.

He said police have registered a case in this regard and started investigations.

The spokesperson, however, did not give details as to how Dass was killed or Bhat sustained injuries.

