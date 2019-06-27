'The Big Bang Theory' ending hasn't hit me yet: Jim Parsons

"The Big Bang Theory" may have wrapped up its 12-season run, but Jim Parsons says he is yet to feel the sense of an ending.

The 46-year-old actor, who played the fan favourite Sheldon Cooper, said he believes it would hit him in September when work on the beloved sitcom would usually start.

"It hasn't really hit me yet, completely, that it's over. Mostly because the way our schedule worked for 12 years, this was an actual break that we had.

"I'm looking forward to September where I'd normally be working and we'd start airing. That's when I think certain things will start hitting me," Parsons told Entertainment Tonight.

The actor said the cast members still keep in touch.

"We're not talking about anything out of the ordinary yet! We're still texting about stupid day-to-day stuff, and that's another thing that will be interesting as time goes by.

"It's like anything else in life when you can't imagine how it's going to be until you get there," he said.

The finale of the CBS series aired on May 16.

