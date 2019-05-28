Molasses seized at two places in Hailakandi district

A person was arrested on Tuesday and over 4,000 kg of molasses, used for making illicit liquor, seized from two places in district of

Personnel of the conducted raids at Aeinakhal Bazaar and Aeinakhal Laltila areas and 208 tins containing 4160 kg of molasses were seized, a government release said.

One person identified as has been arrested, while another is absconding, the release said.

government in March had banned molasses across the state, after consumption of illicit liquor had claimed 158 lives in and Golaghat districts.

Taking a stern view of the hooch tragedy, Chief Minister on March 4 had ordered the ban as molasses are used to prepare Silai, a locally made liquor.

