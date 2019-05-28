Molasses seized at two places in Hailakandi district

A person was arrested on Tuesday and over 4,000 kg of molasses, used for making illicit liquor, seized from two places in Hailakandi district of Assam.
Personnel of the Excise Department conducted raids at Aeinakhal Bazaar and Aeinakhal Laltila areas and 208 tins containing 4160 kg of molasses were seized, a government release said.
One person identified as Alimuddin Choudhury has been arrested, while another is absconding, the release said.
Assam government in March had banned molasses across the state, after consumption of illicit liquor had claimed 158 lives in Jorhat and Golaghat districts.
Taking a stern view of the hooch tragedy, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on March 4 had ordered the ban as molasses are used to prepare Silai, a locally made liquor.
