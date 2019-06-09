3 held for looting doctor in Yavatmal

Three persons were Sunday arrested for allegedly robbing a doctor of cash and jewellery in Maharashtra's district, police said.

The three, identified as (27), Sanjay Lokhande (40) and (22), had visited the house of Dr late night on June 2 on the pretext of getting a patient examined.

"When the doctor opened the door of his house, the trio, with one of them brandishing a knife, looted cash and jewellery. A case was registered with station the next day. The probe was later handed over to the Crime Branch," an said.

A Crime Branch team led by Nilesh Shelke made the arrests from Pusad on Sunday, and seized a motorcycle and two mobiles for the accused, he said.

"The cash and jewellery looted from the victim has not been recovered and efforts are on in this connection," Crime Branch chief said.

