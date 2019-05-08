JUST IN
Pakistan: Blast at Lahore's Sufi shrine kills 3 cops, injure 15 others

Initial reports suggest that a police vehicle was the target of the explosion

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Pakistan police
Pakistan police. File photo: PTI

A powerful blast outside a famous shrine in Pakistan's Lahore city on Wednesday killed at least three persons and wounded 15 others as the country marks the fasting month of Ramzan, according to media reports.

Initial reports suggest that a police vehicle was the target of the explosion. However, the nature of the explosion has yet to be ascertained.

At least three persons were killed and 15 others were injured in the blast outside the famous Data Darbar shrine in Lahore on Wednesday, police said was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Rescue teams have reached the site of the blast, the report said.
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 10:25 IST

