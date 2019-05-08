Pakistan: Blast at Lahore's Sufi shrine kills 3 cops, injure 15 others

A powerful blast outside a famous shrine in Pakistan's Lahore city on Wednesday killed at least three persons and wounded 15 as the country marks the fasting month of Ramzan, according to media reports.

Initial reports suggest that a police vehicle was the target of the explosion. However, the nature of the explosion has yet to be ascertained.

At least three persons were killed and 15 were injured in the blast outside the famous Data Darbar shrine in Lahore on Wednesday, police said was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Rescue teams have reached the site of the blast, the report said.