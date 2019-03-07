3 labourers dead after tractor overturns

Three labourers died and two others sustained serious injuries when a tractor-trailer carrying bricks overturned in Uttar Pradesh's district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Bhira-Palia Kalan road near Bhira town, a said.

The deceased have been identified as Arif (35), (32) and Bhagwan Das (35), all residents of Pilibhit district, said station incharge

The injured were rushed to the Palia Kalan health centre. The victims were labourers at a brick-kiln and were on their way to offload bricks, Kumar added.

