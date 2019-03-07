PM Modi is Pakistan's poster boy, not us: Rahul

Thursday hit out at Narendra Modi, dubbing him the "poster boy of Pakistan" for publicly hugging former Sharif and inviting the neighbouring country's spy agency to Pathankot after the IAF base was attacked.

Gandhi's remarks came after Modi on Tuesday called the opposition as the "poster boys of Pakistan" for seeking proof of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) action on a terror camp in Balakot in

"He is the Pakistan's poster boy, not us," said Gandhi, hitting back at Modi for having publicly hugged Sharif during his swearing-in ceremony and later when he visited to wish the leader on his birthday.

The also attacked the for inviting the (ISI) to to probe the Pathankot terror attack.

"I do not remember, did we go to Sharif? Who came to Pathankot--the got the to investigate Pathankot. Prime Minister went to Mr Sharif''s (family) wedding and we are the poster boys," he said at a press conference.

"He (Modi) is the poster boy of Pakistan, hugging Mr Nawaz Sharif, calling Mr to his swearing-in ceremony. The fact of the matter is that the issue here is corruption in Rafale and it is very clear that prime minister personally got the contract for and put Rs 30,000 crore in his pocket," Gandhi said.

The BJP has often accused the of aiding Pakistan and 'speaking their language' as it said the statements made by Congress leaders were being used by Pakistan to attack

Gandhi added that he has heard the views of the families of CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack, who have raised questions on the impact of the air strike in Pakistan, asserting that the Congress leaders have also discussed this.

"I read in the newspaper yesterday that the families of martyred CRPF jawans have raised the demand and their feelings are hurt and want to know what action has been taken in the air strikes. The Congress leaders have discussed that and I do not want to say anymore," he said when asked about certain Congress leaders demanding proof of the air strikes.

On the reported stealing of crucial files related to the Rafale deal and how the Centre was threatening newspaper with the and whether it was an archaic law, the Congress said, "We do not know, that is a technical question and I am sure there are many things that cross the line of secrecy."



He, however, added, "You are being punished because you are brave, that is why you are punished and I am very proud that you have the guts to stand against Mr

