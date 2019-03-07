All trains coming to Delhi to be on electric traction from December 2019: Piyush Goyal

All trains coming to will be on electric traction from December 2019, said Thursday



The



move is expected to lower fuel bills, improve safety and increase speed of the trains, officials said.

The cabinet in September 2018 had approved a proposal for the complete electrification of the Indian Railways in the next four years, reducing dependance on imported fossil fuel and saving revenue for the national carrier.

The move will cost the government Rs 12,134 crore. "By December 2019, all trains coming to will be on electrical traction," told reporters.

Around 650 trains start, end, or pass through daily, which handles around 12 lakh passengers everyday.

Sources indicated that a proposal to electrify Kalka-Shimla route was also under consideration, but as it is a site approval from the UN agency is required before a go-ahead can be given.

The is likely to write to soon, sources indicated.

