Three labourers were Tuesday killed and two others injured when a water tank collapsed at an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said.

The incident happened at around 8:30am in Someshwar Colony on Gangapur Road here, an official said.

A case has been registered at Gangapur police station, he said.

