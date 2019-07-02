2 women killed in lightning in C'garh's Raigarh

Two women were killed after they were struck by lightning in Chhattigsarh's Raigarh district, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening near Padigaon village in Tamnar when Uttara Gupta (45) and Savitri Gupta (47) were returning from the forest after collecting wood, a local police official said.

"The two women had taken shelter under a tree to protect themselves from the rain. Lightning struck and they died instantly," he said.

