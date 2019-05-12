3 persons killed, 6 injured in road accident in Banaskantha

Three persons, including a two-year-old girl, were Sunday killed and six others injured after the sports utility vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said.
The incident happened near Ratanpur village in the district's Palanpur taluka, an official said.
"A family from Palanpur was on their way to Ambaji to visit a temple. Their SUV, a jeep loaded with sound systems and another one with cattle collided. The SUV overturned, killing three persons and injuring six others, two of them grievously," a Palanpur taluka police station official said.
He identified the deceased as Devendra Saini (55), Godavariben Saini (75) and Bhavya (2).
Two of the seriously injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, he said.
