3 persons killed, 6 injured in road accident in Banaskantha

Three persons, including a two-year-old girl, were Sunday killed and six others injured after the sports utility vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Gujarat's district, police said.

The incident happened near Ratanpur village in the district's Palanpur taluka, an said.

"A family from Palanpur was on their way to Ambaji to visit a temple. Their SUV, a jeep loaded with and another one with cattle collided. The SUV overturned, killing three persons and injuring six others, two of them grievously," a said.

He identified the deceased as (55), Godavariben Saini (75) and (2).

Two of the seriously injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)