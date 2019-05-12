Over 50 migrants force entry into Spain's Melilla enclave

Fifty-two African migrants forced their way into Spain's North African enclave of from Sunday by climbing over a towering border fence, Spanish authorities said.

About 100 migrants tried to storm the barbed wire fence at dawn but Spanish and Moroccan security force prevented "around half" from entering Melilla, interior ministry in said in a statement.

One migrant was taken to a medical centre to treat he suffered scaling the fence while four officers sustained bruises, it added.

Police arrested one of the migrants for assaulting an

Video images published by showed sweaters and jackets stuck to the razor wire that tops the border fence, left behind by the migrants.

The 52 who managed to enter were taken to a temporary migrant accommodation centre where they were given new clothes.

It was the biggest assault on the border between Melilla and since October 2018, when some 300 migrants stormed the fence. About 200 migrants manged to get into Melilla that time and one died of a suspected in the attempt.

Spain's two North African enclaves, Melilla and Ceuta, have the European Union's only land borders with

They are often used as entry points into for African migrants, who either climb over their border fences or try to swim along the coast.

