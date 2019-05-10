3 Railway staff suspended after two trains run on same track

-
ALSO READ
Shops in parts of Madurai down shutters following bandh call
Kerala publishes cyber safety protocol for students
Expired medicines sold by re-stamping them as unexpired serious matter: HC
PM to flag off Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express tomorrow
Rlys' grave lapse: 60% vacancy among staff for maintenance, inspection of bridges, says Par panel
-
: Three Railway staff have been placed under suspension for ignoring safety protocol in giving line clearance and negligence which led to two trains running on the same track here, officials said Friday.
Those suspended were the station masters of Kallikudi and Tirumangalam Railway stations,Beem Singh Meena and Jayakumar, respectively, and Controller Muruganandham, all from the Madurai division.
The train bound for Sengottai from here had halted at Tirumangalam station at 5.30 p.m on Thursday when the Sengottai-Madurai train was received in the same track, the officials said.
As passengers of both trains raised an alarm, the alertdrivers stopped the trains several metres apart.
The Madurai-Sengottai train was delayed forabout two hours after the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU