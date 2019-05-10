3 Railway staff suspended after two trains run on same track

: Three Railway staff have been placed under suspension for ignoring in giving line clearance and negligence which led to two trains running on the same track here, officials said Friday.

Those suspended were the station masters of Kallikudi and Tirumangalam Railway stations,Beem Singh Meena and Jayakumar, respectively, and Muruganandham, all from the division.

The train bound for Sengottai from here had halted at at 5.30 p.m on Thursday when the Sengottai- train was received in the same track, the officials said.

As passengers of both trains raised an alarm, the alertdrivers stopped the trains several metres apart.

The Madurai-Sengottai train was delayed forabout two hours after the incident.

