Action against JeM brings solace but kin of slain CRPF men say wipe out terrorism once and for all

members of the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in attack, on Tuesday said they have found some solace in the airstrike against terrorists but pressed for efforts to wipe out the menace of "once and for all".

We were expecting a strong response to from and this has been done now. Our loss is irreparable but we are satisfied with what has been done, said Mahesh Gurjar, a cousin of slain CRPF soldier Gurjar.

Narayan Lal, a native of Binol village of Rajsamand district, is survived by wife and two minor children. He was among the five victims from who lost their lives in the February 14 attack by

Vikram, younger brother of another victim Jeet Ram, said, "A step has been taken but we want that the menace of should be ended once and for all.

Hailing from Sundarwali of district, has two young daughters.

In Shahpura town of district, people burst crackers at the of CRPF soldier Rohitash Lamba, who was bid a tearful adieu by thousands of mourners less than two weeks back.

There is satisfaction among the people of the country. Government's decision is appreciable as the action was within 13 days of the terror attack, said Jitendra Lamba, younger brother of Rohitash.

Slain CRPF jawan H Guru's native village Gudigere in district, about 100 km from here, too burst into jubilation on hearing about the Indian Air Force's early morning attack on the JeM terror camp. Villagers took out a march and a tricolour was unfurled atop his house as a mark of respect.

"We have been insisting on peace but peace is not a solution anymore. They have to be completely destroyed.

"My son will rest in peace only if they are wiped out entirely," said Guru's father

With tears in her eyes, Guru's wife told reporters: "I salute the Indian armed forces. I am happy with this action. I feel that this action will give peace to the martyred soldiers. I am proud of my Indian armed forces."



Darshan Singh, father of CRPF jawan Kulwinder Singh of district in Punjab, said the IAF action "gave solace to the family".

He, however, said had this action been taken before the attack, the lives of 40 CRPF jawans would have been saved.

Harbhajan Kaur, mother of victim from village Gandiwind from Tarn Taran said, It has given relief to my heart. It is a suitable revenge by the Indian forces.

Singh's father said, The attack by the Indian forces is fully justified. It was the need of the hour. The IAF action would encourage youths to join to serve the nation.

The jawan's brother said, The moment I came to know that has taken revenge for my brother's killing, it gave me great solace".

"I understand my brother Sukhjinder would never come back but at least his killers were given a befitting reply that would also uplift the morale of our forces, he said.

Satpal Attri, father of of Dinanagar in district, said such strikes should be carried out in future as well if does not mend its ways.

Four CRPF personnel from were among 40 security personnel who died in the Pulwama suicide terror attack by JeM on February 14.

In a swift and precise air strike, bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing over 350 terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, according to officials.

